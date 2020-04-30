Cristiano Ronaldo Lets His Hair Down With his Daughter, Shares a Snap of Himself Taking a Walk (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo with his daughter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world as we all know has come to a standstill with the menace of coronavirus. Many countries including India are currently under lockdown and with no sporting happening all across the globe, the sportsmen are spending a lot of at home with their families. As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madeira is hometown in Portugal and is also spending a lot of time with his family. The Juventus star was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother and has been there ever since. Cristiano Has Three or Four Tricks But Ronaldo Was Something Different, Ex-Manchester United Defender Mikael Silvestre Picks R9 Over CR7.

Ronaldo shared a picture of himself letting his hair down with his daughter. He was seen having a walk with his daughter Alana. CR7 was seen holding the hand of his daughter and pictured while taking a walk in his balcony which apparently has a sea face view. The snap had an adorable caption which read, “Moments.” You can check out the snap below:

View this post on Instagram Moments 💖 #staysafe A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

As per the latest reports emerging on the Internet, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is all set to return to Italy in the first week of May. CR7 will be in two-week isolation before returning on the field. It is reported that the remaining matches of Serie A will be conducted behind closed doors. Which means there would be no fans in the stadiums. The management is expected to take utmost precaution for the matches to happen and the teams also could be isolated for the training purposes.