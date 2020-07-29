Juventus might have won the Serie A 2019-20 but they are yet to play a couple of games in the Italian League. The team will be hosted by Cagliari tonight in a while and ahead of the match, the Bianconeri relived the Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick which was netted the last time the teams locked horns with each other. Back then when Juventus had hosted Cagliari, CR7 had won the game by 4-0 in the match which was held earlier in January 2020. Though for this match, Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for the fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo Lets His Hair Down on Yacht With Family, Fans Swim Across to Get a Glimpse of Juventus Star (Watch Video).

It is very likely that the team could rest the Portugal star owing to the Champions League 2019-20 matches which would start on August 8, 2020. Juventus will be playing against Lyon. Talking about their last fixture against Cagliari, Ronaldo had scored a goal at the 49th minute and then converted a penalty into a goal at the 67th minute. At the 82nd minute, he once again netted the third goal of the match and the moments went on to make a place into the archives of the fans. Ahead of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo's goals were shared by Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus won the ninth title in the Serie A and the team could not stop celebrating the win until yesterday as they kept sharing pictures and videos of the same on their social media accounts. The match will be held at 1.15 AM IST.

