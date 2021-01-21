Just when one thought that the finals that Juventus would have to face an uphill task against Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana finals, we had Cristiano Ronaldo standing tall. Held at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Ronaldo was the one who scored a goal at the 64th minute of the match and then Alvaro Morata netted a goal at the 95th minute of the match. Ronaldo scored a goal and went on to become the highest goal-scorer of all time. He overtook Josef Bican, to become the highest goal-scorer in the history of football. With this, Juventus went on to win the game by 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Josef Bican to Become the Highest Goal Scorer of All Time, Achieves Feat During Juventus vs Napoli, Supercoppa Italiana Final.

Talking in detail about the match, both teams could not find a net in the first half of the match. A of fans had already decided that the match would go down to penalties. But no, we still had Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a stunner and led the team to 1-0. Then we had Alvaro Morata who chipped in with yet another goal at the 95th minute of the match. By the final whistle, we had Juventus winning the match by 2-0.

Juventus and Napoli had 11 shots on target out of which we had three of them on target. The Bianconeri had 57 per cent of possession whereas, Napoli had the ball for the rest 43 per cent of times. Juventus has now won their ninth title Supercoppa Italia title.

