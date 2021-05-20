After a lot of struggles, disappointing losses and disappointments, the players of Juventus finally had their silverware of the season. The team won the Coppa Italia 2020-21 title as they went onto beat Atalanta in the finals of the tournament. It was a perfect send-off for Gianluigi Buffon who played his last match with Juventus. The team surely had too many reasons to celebrate and they did! The social media account of Juventus is flooded with pictures and videos of the team celebrating wildly. Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Paulo Dybala & Others React After Winning Coppa Italia 2020-21 Title as Juventus Beat Atalanta 2-1 (Check Reactions).

Talking about the game, Atalanta walked in as favourites as the last time the two teams had a faceoff with each other, Juventus lost the match 1-0. But in the last few games, Juventus has displayed grit and intent. Last night at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, things were no different. Yes, the team did miss a few chances but Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski netted goals and led the team to a stunning win.

Now, let's have a look at the celebrations by Juventus:

Gigi Buffon the star

In the dressing room

Buffon

Pictures:

Players like Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo and others also shared a few pictures on social media This was Buffon's last match with Juventus. Needless to say that this was quite a special moment for the goalkeeper.

