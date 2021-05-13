Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both scored a goal last night against Sassuolo in the Serie A 2021 match and reached the 100-goal mark for Juventus. The team secured a 3-1 win over Sassuolo and kept themselves alive in the race for the Champions League 2021-22. For now, the team is placed on number five of the Serie A 2021 points table. However, despite their dicey position for the UCL 2021-22, the Bianconeri shared the video compilation of their goals for the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 100 Goals Against Sassuolo in Serie A 2021, Urges Teammates to Focus on Upcoming Games for UCL 2021-22 Qualification.

Ronaldo became the only player to score 100 goals in three different countries. He scored 118 goals at Manchester United, 451 with Real Madrid, 103 with Portugal national football team and 100 at Juventus. With a goal last night against Sassuolo, Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to reach 100 goals in Italian football history. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40 per cent of Juventus goals this season.

Now, let's have a look at the video compilation shared by Juventus on social media for both players:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Talking about Juventus, the team is placed on number five of the Serie A 2021 points table. After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on social media wherein he urged the team to focus on the upcoming games which will decide their fate in the UCL 2021-22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).