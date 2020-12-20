Cristiano Ronaldo had been unstoppable since the start of the year and has been one of the performing players for the team. Team Juventus played against Parma last night where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and equalled a 59-year-old record of Omar Sivori who netted 33 goals in 1961. After the stunning 4-0 win against Parma last night, Ronaldo took to social media and posted a few pictures of himself where he was seen scoring a header. In the caption, he also mentioned that he was happy to help his Juventus by scoring a couple of goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals 59-Year Old Serie A Milestone After Netting Brace Against Parma; Juventus Star Joins Elite List With Two Goals.

His first goal came in at the 26th minute of the match and the at the 48th minute of the game. The first goal was netted by Dejan Kulusevskito net the goal and then CR7 joined the party. Alvaro Morata netted the fourth goal and took the team to 4-0 win. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by CR7 on social media,

Since the start, Juventus dominated the possession with 67 per cent and the rest was taken by Parma. The team made 669 passes as opposed to Parma who made 396 passes. With this stunning win Juventus is now on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The Bianconeri has 27 points in their kitty with seven win and six draws. The team has not lost a single game so far in the tournament.

