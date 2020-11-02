Cristiano Ronaldo had to sit out of Juventus’ games, including the UEFA Champions League contest against Barcelona, due to coronavirus. CR7 had earlier tested positive twice for COVID-19 virus. The 35-year-old, however, recovered and joined Juventus squad for game against Spezia in the Italian league. And on his return, Ronaldo didn’t disappoint and scored twice as Juventus defeated Spezia 4-1. Ronaldo didn’t feature in the starting XI and was brought in as a substitute in the 56th minute.

In the 59th minute, Ronaldo netted a goal to put Juventus 2-1 up. And then in the 76th minute, he converted a penalty to make it 4-1 for Bianconeri. Following the game, Ronaldo took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy to be back and help the team with two goals! Well done team. Always Fino Alla Fine.”

Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s Post

Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!🙏🏽 Well done team 👏🏽 Always Fino Alla Fine 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/oSH19L6Dne — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2020

Juventus, following this win, have moved to third place on the Serie A standings. AC Millan and Sassuolo occupy the first two spots as of now. Juventus will now face Lazio next.

