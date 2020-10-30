Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from coronavirus as confirmed by Juventus on October 30, 2020 (Friday). The 35-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal and since then has been in self-isolation after returning to Turin. It was reported that the five time Ballon d'Or winner was asymptomatic while testing positive for the virus. Juventus released a statement on Friday, confirming that CR7 has recovered from coronavirus and no longer needs to be in self isolation. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch Worth Over Rs 1 Million in Latest Instagram Picture (See Post).

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," said the Italian club in their statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in home quarantine for around 19 days, which is significantly higher than the recommended period in Italy for person testing positive for coronavirus with no symptoms. The five time Ballon d'Or had previously taken a test ahead of the Barcelona clash but wasn't able to return a negative result.

Cristiano Ronaldo is soon expected to join the record Italian champions in training and could be a part of the squad which will face Spezia in Serie A 2020-21 during the weekend. In his absence, Juventus have won just one of their four games, most notably losing to Barcelona at home in champions league.

