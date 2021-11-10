Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under fire for a while now and has been under severe pressure and directors at Manchester United have given him three matches. However, players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are quite unhappy with the way things have turned out to be directionless at Manchester United. As per recent reports, it is said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is leading the revolt at the Red Devils' dressing room. The Manchester United manager had tweaked his tactics for the match against Liverpool. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United If They Do Not Qualify for Champions League: Report.

But the tactics did not work and the team lost 5-0. The team did make a comeback after winning against Tottenham Hotspurs by 3-0. However, the Red Devils lost to Manchester City by 2-0. So it would be safe to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjear produced mixed results. The Dutchman has been calm about his future at the club and has said that he is not worrying about the results. Also, there are numerous reports about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United if they fail to make their way into the Champions League next year.

Manchester United is currently placed on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has played 11 games in the tournament so far. They have won five games and lost four of them. The remaining games ended with a draw. As of now, Chelsea is placed on number one of the points table with Manchester City placed on number two. With the kind of opponents Manchester United will be facing, it would be safe to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjear will having an uphill task.

