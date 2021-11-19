Portugal's defeat against Serbia hurt the team so much that they lost on the qualification in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The qualified for the playoffs and the result of the playoffs in March will decide if the team will go to Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo was the most hurt as he was seen in tears after the loss and was even angry at the manager Fernando Santos. The video of both incidents went viral o social media. Now Portugal manager during a press conference revealed what Ronaldo said to Serbian players after the win. The Portugal captain walked up to the opponents and asked them to take it easy. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

"I went to the field to support and comfort the players, he [Ronaldo] was telling a Serbian player: 'You wouldn't be laughing if the goal I scored there hadn't been cancelled out'. What I told you was to take it easy," he said. If one could recall, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a goal but that was disallowed that way back in March. Aleksander Mitrovic's late strike obviously hurt Portugal's chances for the World Cup 2022. As of now, teams like Argentina, England, Brazil have made it to the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Portugal Manager Fernando Santos After Failing to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 (Watch Video). The likes of Portugal, Italy, Russia, Scotland, Wales, Turkey, Poland and others are in the playoffs. These teams in playoffs will play in March and the winner qualifies for the World Cup 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).