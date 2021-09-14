The Champions League 2021-22 starts and the teams are gearing up for the tournament. Now Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will be taking on Young Boys in their first UCL 2021-22 match at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland. Now the fans can obviously not keep calm and all eyes are on CR7 who had scored a couple of goals in his debut goals against Newcastle. Needless to say that United fans are expecting more from the Portugal star and even he is quite keen to put his best foot forward for his former club. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in BSC Young Boys vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in YB vs MUN Line-up.

Now ahead of the game, the official account of Manchester United took to social media and posted pictures and videos of CR7 sweating it out in the stadium. Obviously, the entire team of Manchester United was with Ronaldo during the practice session. The match will begin at 10.30 PM IST. Now, let's have a look at pictures shares by the team.

Pictures:

UCL Mode activated

Getting familiar

Taking the field:

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solakjear has given an update about their player Edinson Cavani who is injured. Solksjaer revealed that Cavani is still unavailable for the match. Furthermore, he also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed that the Manchester United players feel that his experience is quite important and will only help them get better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).