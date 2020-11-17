Cristiano Ronaldo shared some pictures from his training session ahead of Portugal vs Croatia clash in UEFA Nations League. The encounter takes place at the Stadion Poljud Stadium in Split on November 18 (Wednesday Night). Although stakes aren’t higher in the game with both teams already knocked out of the competition, they will still contest for pride. The Portugal captain indeed looks in a positive frame of mind ahead of the game as he shared some candid pictures from his recent training session. Ronaldo has been in great form lately, and one can expect him to pierce Croatia’s defences in the forthcoming game. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Portugal’s Exit From UEFA Nations League 2020–21 After Defeat to France.

For the unversed, Portugal were knocked out of the competition after suffering a 0-1 loss against France on Monday. The loss also ended Portugal’s winning streak at home as they suffered their first defeat since 2018. Although Ronaldo wasn’t amused with the result, he asked his team to be proud of their efforts. “All games teach us something. Unfortunately, we did not achieve our goal. We have to raise our heads and be proud of everything we have been achieving together!” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram. Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or is looking determined to make a mark against Croats. Croatia vs Portugal Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Men will take the field as favourites in the upcoming game as Croatia haven’t enjoyed a sensational run in the tournament. They are also coming off a 2-1 loss against Sweden and getting back on winning track will not be easy. At the same time, Portugal also need to rectify their mistakes to secure a win in the forthcoming fixture.

