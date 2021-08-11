Just before Lionel Messi signed up for PSG, his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked to the same outfit for a while now. In fact, even Neymar Jr had expressed his desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, that Messi had signed up with PSG, The fans are wondering if the Juventus star will be joining Messi at PSG. Ronaldo’s former international teammate Jose Fonte also happened to ask CR7 about his next move to PSG and here's he reacted. Fonte happened to narrate the entire incident to a website. "It’s exciting. I texted Cristiano to come to Lille every day. He’s only replied ‘ha ha ha’,” Fonte said. Cristiano Ronaldo Would Have Stayed Even if Lionel Messi Had Not Gone to PSG, Says Juventus FC defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Apart from Lionel Messi, PSG has signed up on a host of big stars including Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma. With Messi joining the team, he will rub shoulders with Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and other stalwarts of the PSG. Messi made a tearful exit from Barcelona earlier last weekend after the entire contract saga with the Catalans. Members of Barcelona, Messi's family and his teammates were also present at the ceremony.

While this happened, the rumours of Messi joining Barcelona became stronger and things ultimately boiled down to fans turning out in huge numbers at the airport to get a glimpse of the former Barcelona star. In fact the likes of Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria even welcomed Messi to PSG with an Instagram post.

