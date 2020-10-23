Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in the Juventus vs Barcelona UCL 2020-21 clash is in serious doubt after the Portuguese star tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time last week and then yesterday returned yet another positive result for coronavirus test. However, he is not completely ruled out as the Italian giants will ask UEFA to let their star man undergo a COVID-19 test, 48 hours before the match. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi As CR7 Tests COVID-19 Positive Again, Heartbroken Fans React on Social Media.

The mandatory quarantine period in Italy for everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic is 10 days, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s self-isolation will end on October 23, 2020. However, with him testing positive yet again, the date of his return to football is not yet confirmed, and could only be decided with once the 35-year-old returns a negative coronavirus result. But as of now, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s participation in the Barcelona clash in jeopardy, so we take a look at what it would mean for Juventus’ chances in the clash.

How Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence vs Barcelona Affect Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo, whether fully fit or not, will always play a crucial role for his team in any game. Juventus have played two games without the 35-year-old with new signing Alvaro Morata scoring all three goals, however, it will be a different proposition against Barcelona. The Catalans can approach the game much freely as compared to what they have done with the 35-year-old on the field.

The Portuguese star has scored 18 goals in 33 games against the Catalan’s compared Morata’s two strikes in nine appearances. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has contributed for most of Juventus’ goals in the Champions League since his arrival, which will also be a big loss for the Bianconeri.

The Italian giants will surely be on the backfoot if Cristiano Ronaldo is to miss the clash against the Spanish side. However, to partake in the game, the 35-year-old must test negative for COVID-19, 24 hours before the clash. The match will be played on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).