It's been a while since reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United are doing rounds. Although any official statement regarding the sensational comeback isn't out yet, Manchester United sponsors Chevrolet reportedly want the Portuguese star back at Old Trafford. According to a report in JUVEFC.com, the American automobile company is determined to see Ronaldo back in Manchester United jersey and are prepared to financially back the club to make the move happen. Notably, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner – who is currently associated with Serie A giants Juventus - is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Ronaldo Tempted By Manchester United Return.

For the unversed, the world saw the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United. He joined the Premier League as a 17-year-old in 2003 and didn't take long in showcasing his prowess. After receiving the iconic No. 7 jersey by Sir Alex Ferguson, the then youngster didn't just live up to the expectations but also carry forwarded the legend's legacy forward. The Portuguese legend won a plethora of titles with Red Devils including the first of five Ballon d'Or titles.

Ronaldo's ties with the Premier League giants ended after Real Madrid bagged his services in 2009 for a World record fee of 80 million pounds. The talismanic striker continued to impress and achieved greater heights ever with Los Blancos. The striker's association came to an end in 2018 as Juventus bought his for a staggering 105 million pounds. Manchester United Make Another Attempt to Bring Ronaldo Back to Old Trafford.

Notably, Ronaldo current two-year contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022. However, both the club and the player are looking to part ways next summer as Ronaldo enters the final year of his contract. Several reports also stated that Juventus are willing to negotiate a deal with Manchester United if Ronaldo agrees for a move back to Old Trafford. And now that Chevrolet are enticed by the financial aspects of the Portuguese footballer's return, the sensational comeback could well be on the cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).