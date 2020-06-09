Cristiano Ronaldo Uses New Rugby Studs to Improve his Speed & Agility on Field (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo can give any younger footballer a run for his money. The former Real Madrid player has been in better shape than before and is surely looking for better ways to be faster than before. Ronaldo was seen wearing rugby studs during the practice session of the Juventus which is used to enhance speed and agility. As per a few reports on social media, it is said that the rugby boots happen to provide a better grip on the field and is reported to have switched to rubber studs instead of the conventional metal spikes. ‘Competition Is Coming’: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Warning to Serie A Teams Ahead of League’s Restart.

These boots are speed boasters and can help with quick-fire changes in any direction. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first one to have adopted this technique. Prior to this, Montpellier forward Andy Delort had used this tactic and he has recorded the speed of 36.8kph - roughly 23mph in the Ligue 1 games. With CR7 adopting this method one could be sure that he would edge out even the best of footballers. Now, let’s have a look at the snaps of the rugby shoes we are talking about:

Post this, Ronaldo was seen sweating it out in the gym.

Ronaldo will have to be at the top of his game with 12 matches still to be played at the Serie A.

Ronaldo will have to be at the top of his game with 12 matches still to be played at the Serie A. As of now, Juventus stands on number one of the points table with 63 points in their kitty.