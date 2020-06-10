Supercomputer Settles Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Selects Argentine Over CR7

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Facebook pages)

Human beings have been replaced by machines who could do any job for us. Now, it was even asked to settle the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two players have been compared for donkey’s years now by football fans and experts but none of them has come to a concrete conclusion about who between the two is a better footballer and the debate still continues. Now, here is the supercomputer who came to the rescue and solved the on-going debate for the. The supercomputer opted for the Argentine over the current Juventus star and here’s how. Cristiano Ronaldo Relives Portugal’s 2019 UEFA Nations League Final Win Against Netherlands.

According to a few reports, the professors at the KU University and data experts at SciSports have come up with a formula to decide who is a better player. Professor Jesse Davis while explaining the working system and said that about 1,600 actions have been studied in a match. "Our model looks at each action - shots, passes, dribbles, tackles - and calculates its value." Thus they used the data starting 2013-14 season to 2017/18 season – i.e. the timeframe when CR7 played for La Liga at Real Madrid.

The Argentine ended up having a score of 1.21 per game with Ronaldo scoring just 0.61 per game and thus opted for the Barcelona man. Tom Decroos a student who has been involved in the research says that two players were at par with each other in the first seasons. But from 2015-16, Messi has gone way ahead of his rival. "We see a trade-off with most football players: either they make a lot of actions with less high value - that's the case with Paul Pogba, for example. Or you have players who are less likely to hit the ball, but who have a big impact. That is typical of strikers like Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Ronaldo. Messi is exceptional in this area: the Argentinian has a very high number of actions and they also have a high value." With this, we hope that the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate has been rested eternally!