Ever since Juventus got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the Old Lady became a talk of the town. The Portugal star was reportedly not happy with his side’s recent performances and was eyeing a transfer. Well, fans could well see CR7 donning another jersey as Juventus are reportedly considering Ronaldo ‘untouchable.’ As per several reports, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s manager Jorge Mendes was in talks with French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Well, the transfer looks more possible now as Juventus’ newly-appointed manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to rebuild the side after a shocking defeat against Lyon. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Mexican Third Tier Side Posts Picture of Juventus Star in Their New Kit Amid PSG Links.

According to a report in TuttoMercatoWeb, Pirlo might get the Portuguese star off his wage bill this summer as he plans to revamp the Italian champions. Well, Juventus certainly have an ageing squad and going by Pirlo’s approach, many players might get sold in the upcoming seasons. As per TWM, however, Juventus will not consider letting Ronaldo go for anything less than £54m. Nevertheless, PSG have been liked with an interest and fans can see Ronaldo joining forces with Neymar Jr. on the field. Lionel Messi vs Quique Setien, Cristiano Ronaldo vs Maurizio Sarri and Other Occasions When Managers Were Let Go.

In fact, it is even claimed that the French Club might make the move right after the conclusion of their Champions League campaign. As of now, Kylian Mbappe and co have made their way to the semi-finals against RB Leipzig on August 19.

Ronaldo has been the cornerstone of Juventus ever since joining the club in 2018. So far, the 35-year-old has 65 goals and 18 assists in 89 appearances for the Old Lady. As per his contract, the legendary striker still has two years left in the club. However, speculations are that the deal could well end before expiry date.

