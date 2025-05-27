Al-Nassr ended a very disappointing campaign on Tuesday, when they lost against Al-Fateh in the last game of the season. Al-Fateh defeated them 3-2 and with it, Al-Nassr's hopes of playing in the AFC Champions League Elite next season ended. They finished third in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 with 70 points from 34 games and made their place in the AFC Champions League two. Al-Nassr couldn't win the AFC Champions League Elite this season as they got knocked out of the semi-final. It has been two and a half seasons for Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr but he is yet to win a major title with them. Amid this, after the Al-Fateh match, Ronaldo hinted that he is leaving Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Here Are Clubs Which Can Sign Portugal Star in Summer As He Hints at Al-Nassr Exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post on social media after the Al-Fateh match where he wrote 'This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.'. This hinted that Ronaldo has made his mind up about leaving Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's contract of two years with Al-Nassr expires in the summer and he is yet to finalise a new contract with them. Ronaldo has settled at Saudi Arabia for a significant time now and with his kids around him, it will be a difficult move from him to a different country. That sparks debates and anticipation about Ronaldo's potential next destination, if he leaves Al-Nassr.

According to local news outlets, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Hilal. In a reported major development, Al Hilal’s board of directors has agreed to a proposal to sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz reported. The player and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) have finalized terms as set by the club's leaders. Previously, PIF had encouraged Al-Hilal to sign Ronaldo so he could play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, to be held in the US. As the only Saudi representative at the tournament, Al Hilal are seen as a fitting stage for the global football icon. However, earlier talks failed when Al Hilal reportedly insisted that Ronaldo accept a non-guaranteed starting role and captaincy in the team. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

The Arab newspaper said that Ronaldo had accepted Al-Hilal's terms, in line with his long-standing desire to play for the club. An official announcement will arrive in the coming days. The club are said to have changed their mind after securing full control over the technical and commercial aspects of the deal. Ronaldo's current contract with Al Nassr will expire on June 30.

