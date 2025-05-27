Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to spark rumours about a transfer away from Al-Nassr with a cryptic social media post, after his side slumped to a 2-3 loss at the hands of Al-Fateh in their last match of Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The 40-year-old scored, whose Al-Nassr contract runs out in the summer, took his overall tally to 936 career goals but his effort was not enough for the Knights of Najd to finish on a high. Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, a move which saw many top players from Europe explore footballing options in Saudi Arabia and after the loss to Al-Fateh, the Portugal National Football Team star indicated that his stint with Al-Nassr might come to an end. "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," he wrote on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

The Portugal National Football Team star made a high-profile move to Al-Nassr after the FIFA World Cup 2022 and has gone on to become one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the Saudi Pro League, finishing as the highest scorer for two years in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer rumours picked up pace after FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a chat with YouTuber IShowSpeed, revealed that they are in talks to have the star player compete at the Club World Cup 2025 in June. Al-Nassr have not qualified for the tournament in the United States and this certainly signals that Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to sign for a new club. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of clubs that might sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Al-Nassr. It also has to be noted that all the clubs in the Club World Cup 2025 will get a special transfer window from June 1-10. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Golden Boot; Al-Nassr Star Registers 25 Goals, Finishes As Highest Scorer For Second Season in a Row.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says Cristiano Ronaldo Could Play at Club World Cup 2025

🚨| WATCH: Gianni Infantino tells Speed there’s a chance Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the FIFA World Cup 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zax7kMtD1o — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 23, 2025

Wydad Athletic Club

Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club has been rumoured as one of the possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Al-Nassr. The Moroccan club, one of the sides slated to compete at the Club World Cup shared a video on social media and it had a Portugal flag, which led to fans speculating if they are in line to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo's signature. However, it is to be noted that as per reports, Wydad Casablanca have been handed a transfer ban by FIFA.

Wydad Athletic Club Video Teases Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo might make a return to his boyhood club, Sporting CP, if he ends up leaving Al-Nassr. The Portugal star made his first foray into the game at this club before going on to smash several records and win five Ballon d'Or titles among many other pieces of silverware while representing top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Sporting CP will indeed be a very emotional moment for fans in Portugal, with the youngster potentially ending his career at the club where it all started for him.

Brazilian Clubs (Botafogo, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Flamengo)

As per Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer from a Brazilian team to join them in the summer, which would see the star footballer features at the Club World Cup 2025 in June. Botafogo, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Flamengo are the teams from Brazil which will be in action at the Club World Cup 2025 and Cristiano Ronaldo might join one of them if he leaves Al-Nassr.

Return to Real Madrid?

Football in the past few years have seen some wildest transfers, moves which no one would have predicted at all. Cristiano Ronaldo might make a shock return to Real Madrid as well, which is slated to compete at the Club World Cup 2025. The chances of it happening are pretty low but football fans would be well-aware of how Cristiano Ronaldo had made a shock return to Manchester United in 2021, something that was totally unexpected.

With Cristiano Ronaldo signalling his exit from Al-Nassr and several clubs in the fray to acquire his signature, it will be interesting to see what transpires in this saga. With the Club World Cup 2025 approaching fast, more speculations are expected to follow suit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).