For days now, there have been reports of Cristiano Ronaldo planning to quit Juventus. Time and again Cristiano Ronaldo is liked to his old club Manchester United and if you have to go by the recent reports, things seem to be working for the Portugal star as he could be soon seen donning colours of the Red Devils. If reports are to be believed, Manchester United owners - The Glazers have held a meeting with CR7's manager Jorge Mendes. it is said that even the Portugal star is quite okay with the terms and conditions of the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gives a Big Update About CR7’s Transfer (Watch Video).

The team had signed CR7 back then in 2003 as a replacement to David Beckham and had been blazing guns for the side. For a while now, it is said that Cristiano Ronaldo will quit Juventus this season regardless of their qualification in the Champions League. The team did qualify for the UCL on the last day of Serie A 2020-21, but they lost the league title for the first time in a decade. Ronaldo at the age of 36 has shown no signs of slowing down and has been blazing guns for the side. He had been the highest goal scorer of the Serie A 2020-21 but that didn't help the team win the title.

We shall be waiting for an official confirmation from Manchester United or Ronaldo for the updates about the transfer which most likely will not happen unless he signs the dotted line.

