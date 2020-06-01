Cristiano Ronaldo Nets an Amazing Goal During Juventus Practice Session, Shares Video on Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Juventus Training (Photo Credits: Twitter/Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo has come back to Juventus and has already started creating ripples. Recently the Juventus forward shared a video of himself of scoring a goal during the practice session. The netizens went berserk and were waiting to see him back in action soon. The official season of the Serie A 2019-20 will begin on June 20, 2020, and the fans can’t wait to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action. In the video, we see CR7 successfully aiming at the goal-post and the goal-keeper too couldn't stop the same. Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Wavy Hairdo Is a Throwback to His Younger Days at Manchester United (See Post).

The ball went on to hit the corner of the net. Ronaldo who has been sweating it out at the Juventus Training Center too was ecstatic and shared the video of himself on social media. The video was posted with the caption, "Practice to perfection 🎯⚽️ with @carlopinsoglio 👊🏻 Feeling stronger." Now check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Practice to perfection 🎯⚽️ with @carlopinsoglio 👊🏻 Feeling stronger💪🏻 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 30, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been in a red-hot form since the start of 2020. The former Manchester United star must also be hoping to continue with the same. Prior to joining his teammates at the Juventus training Center Ronaldo was he underwent a 14-day long quarantine which was a kind of a precautionary measure taken to avoid getting in contact with the coronavirus.