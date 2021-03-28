Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of a winning goal during Serbia vs Portugal match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo looked to have struck the winner in injury-time but the referee waved play on and denied Portugal a clear goal. The game eventually ended 2-2 with Serbia coming from two goals behind to snatch a point. Ronaldo stormed off the pitch after he was denied the goal and was also booked for dissent. Serbia finished the game with 10 men after Nikola Milenkovic was shown a straight red for a rash challenge on Danilo Pereira but Serbia shared the spoils. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Portugal Held to 2–2 Draw by Serbia.

The incident occurred in the second minute of injury-time. With the scores level, Ronaldo received a long ball from the left channel and cut it across the goalkeeper. The ball had already crossed the line when Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic cleared it but the referee waved play on and with no VAR to intervene Portugal were denied a clear winner. A fuming Ronaldo immediately rushed to the linesman and was involved in a heated conversation with him. The Juventus star was booked for dissent before threw his captain’s armband on the floor and stormed off the pitch with the match still playing on. Take a look at the incident. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Field After Being Robbed off a Winning Goal During Serbia vs Portugal Match in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

How Is This Not A Goal?

Unbelievable. How is this not a goal? Ronaldo robbed off a last minute winning goal and where is VAR or GOAL LINE TECH when you need it the most? #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/KLQFGakr1D — CYRIL. (@cyrildatubo) March 27, 2021

Twitter was angry with the referee for denying Portugal and Ronaldo the winner and let out their frustrations. Many pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Ronaldo was denied a goal in international matches. Many fans spoke in support of Ronaldo and said they understood his anger. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

The Agenda Against Cristiano is Unreal

Only player in football who gets a Yellow card for scoring a goal.. The Agenda against Cristiano Ronaldo is Unreal pic.twitter.com/gOGIAW8LiT — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 27, 2021

What the Referee Saw vs What Fans See

When Ronaldo scored for Portugal What the ref saw Vs what we saw pic.twitter.com/FLmkTxm4J1 — BISOYE 💖 (@Zarah_007) March 27, 2021

Scored a Goal, Denied and Booked

Scored, Denied and Got a yellow card. We’re all with Cristiano Ronaldo!🐐 pic.twitter.com/Shn6rvRttl — Asolo (@AsoloMufc) March 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Robbed Off a Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo When He Sees the Referee After the Match

Ronaldo when he sees the referee in the locker rooms: pic.twitter.com/MhxeRXnfKH — MP (@MFP_37) March 27, 2021

Daylight Robeery?

Ronaldo's Reaction After His Goal Was Wrongly Disallowed

Ronaldo's reaction after his last minute goal against Serbia was wrongly disallowed.😡 He left the pitch before the final whistle. #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/PNidHxcDOC — Waleed_N (@Wa7eedN) March 27, 2021

Portugal, meanwhile, remained second in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers behind Serbia. Both teams have the same number of points after two games each but Serbia are ahead on a superior goal difference. Portugal next play Luxembourg while Serbia will travel to Azerbaijan in their next World Cup qualifying match.

