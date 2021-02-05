Cristiano Ronaldo might have quit Real Madrid in 2018, but that does not stop the former teammates from missing him. Time and again fans have pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Real Madrid has been a big loss for the Los Blancos particularly after the Los Blancos face big losses. Now even his former teammate, Marcelo is also missing his former teammate Ronaldo. Marcelo and Ronaldo have been quite close to each other. Cristiano Ronaldo Displays INSANE Football Skills During Juventus Training Session Leaves Georgina Rodriguez Impressed (Watch Video).

Their friendship is not limited to the football field alone but even off the field. Now, Marcelo posted a comment on Ronaldo’s social media and said, “Miss you.” So recently Marcelo posted a picture of himself sweating it out. Ronaldo, who obviously follows Marcelo, posted an emoji against his picture. Marcelo responded to the comment saying, "Miss You." The comment grabbed the attention of the netizens and grabbed headlines. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Most Insane Headers by CR7 That Made Fans Shout 'GOAT' (Watch Videos).

Check out the post by Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve)

Here’s the comment by Marcelo:

📸| Marcelo to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram: “Miss you.” 🤍 pic.twitter.com/kdNQiHm76u — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 4, 2021

Marcelo is still with Real Madrid whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Juventus for a couple of years now. He has been blazing guns for the Italian side. The fans still hope that Cristiano Ronaldo could go back to Real Madrid.

