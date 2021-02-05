Time and again Cristiano Ronaldo has impressed with his goal-scoring skills. Ahead of his 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo displayed insane football skills during Juventus practice session. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen juggling with the ball like a pro and the official account of Juventus shared the video of the Portugal star. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez watched the video and was highly impressed with it and she left a comment. Juventus star has been prepping up for the game against Roma. This will be an important game for Juventus for the Serie A 2020-21 title chase. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Most Insane Headers by CR7 That Made Fans Shout 'GOAT' (Watch Videos).

Currently, Juventus is placed on number four of the points table with 39 points in their kitty. The team has so far won 11 games from 19. The team has ended up losing a couple of matches whereas, six of their games ended with a draw. Roma on the other hand is placed on number three of the points table with 40 points in their kitty. A win here would mean that Juventus would climb up on the points table.

Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Comment by Georgina Rodriguez:

Georgina Rodriguez comments on the video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he is celebrating his 36th birthday and the scoial media has gone bersek with the number of tweets and posts about the Portugal star. Even the official account of Juventus wished CR7.

