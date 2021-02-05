Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers produced by Portugal. He was recently in the news for becoming the highest goal-scorer in the history of football. He has scored more than 760 goals in his career and has overtaken Jospeh Bican to clinch the record. The former Manchester United striker despite crossing the age mark of 35 has shown no signs of slowing down. He has in fact gotten better with time and even would still give youngsters a run for their money. As the five-time Ballon d'Or winner turns a year older, we shall have a look at the 5 best headers netted by CR7. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Most UCL Goals and Other Records Held by CR7.

Juventus vs Sampdoria

This was one of the most memorable headers netted by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus star took a leap a whopping 8.5 feet and amazed the world with his header against Sampdoria.

Copa del Rey final 2013 vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey

Real Madrid might have lost the finals of the tournament, but Ronaldo's header was quite a stunner. This was the Copa del Rey 2013 match that Real Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid.

UEFA Euro 2012 quarterfinal vs Czech Republic

Team Portugal was placed on the group with the likes of Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark. After qualifying for the second round, the match was heading towards a draw, But Ronaldo found the net to scored a goal.

UEFA Euro 2016 Semifinal vs Wales

This was the day when Ronaldo had sent Portugal in the finals of the UEFA Nations League. The team won the game by 2-0 with Ronaldo scoring a header at the 50th minute and then three minutes later Nani chipped in with another one.

UEFA Champions League final 2008 vs Chelsea

This match was played when Ronaldo played for the Manchester United. The team faced Chelsea in the finals of the tournament where Ronaldo had netted an amazing goal. Manchester United won the finals of the UCL.

That's all we have, for now, if you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite headers, do chip in with your views below. Coming back to Ronaldo's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

