Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mum Dolores Aveiro Receives Mercedes As Mother’s Day Gift, Praises CR7's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Pic)

When it comes to pampering his loved ones, there’s no other man better than Cristiano Ronaldo. On the eve of Mother’s Day, the Juventus star gifted his mother Dolores Aveiro with a sparking new Mercedes. Ronaldo also hailed Georgina Rodriguez on social media in his latest social media post on Mother’s Day. In many countries, the first Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. Needless to say, even CR7’s mother was quite happy with the gift she received and posted a snap alongside the new car. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Italy Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions in Spain.

Ronaldo’s mother posed the sparkling new Mercedes and thanked her children for the gift, “Thanks to my children for the presents I received from them today. Happy Mother’s Day to all mums,” read the caption of the snap. CR7’s sister Katia, who lives in Brazil, replied, “You deserve the world mum. We are here to care for you. Have a lovely day my darling mum.” Check out the snap below:

Happy Mother's Day to my two special women 🙏💗

Talking about Ronaldo, he had gone sightseeing around Madeira along with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. He posted the picture of his outing on social media. As of now, Ronaldo is raring to go back to Italy after the government has given a green signal for the football practice to start soon. Italy suffered a lot due to the outspread of the coronavirus. The Juventus star had had a delayed return due to the flying restrictions in Spain. Once he returns to Italy, the former Real Madrid player will have to be in isolation for 14 days.