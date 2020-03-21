Crystal Palace Player Wilfried Zaha Offers Free Accommodation to NHS Staff Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Wilfried Zaha (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt and many sporting events have been either cancelled or suspended. During these testing times, many athletes or teams around the globe have come forward in the aid of the people fighting the virus and the latest sportsperson to join this fight is Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. The England footballer has offered free accommodations to health workers at his property in London as they continue to treat patients with COVID-19. Manchester United and Manchester City Join Forces As Clubs Donate £100,000 to Local Food-Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Wilfried Zaha along with his business partner Obi Williams announced that they will provide free housing to doctors and medical staff from National Health Services (NHS) who could not return home from their shifts. ‘If you do good, good will come to you’ Zaha said to Times. ‘It is clear that my intentions are that all I want to do is help at every opportunity, especially in the crazy period we are going through. Health workers, please reach out. We have already had feedback -- this is exactly what we wanted to achieve’ the 27-year-old added.

See Zaha's Tweet

Health workers please reach out 🙏🏿 https://t.co/TSQ676Ur5g — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 20, 2020

The Ivory Coast international who plays in the Premier League, also quoted a tweet from Obi Williams in which he urged medical staff from NHS to get in touch with them as they can provide accommodations at their properties in London. The England footballer reportedly has around 50 properties in London.

Earlier Manchester United legend Gary Neville also offered free use of 176 rooms in two hotels which he co-owns in Manchester. Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich also announced that his hotel at Stamford Bridge will be available for the NHS staff during these difficult times. The British government announced the shut down of every pubs, restaurant and cafes in order to prevent the spread of the virus.