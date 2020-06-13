Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

DUS vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:08 PM IST
A+
A-
DUS vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund will eye a comfortable win when they travel to Dusseldorf for their next Bundesliga 2019-20 clash. Dortmund, who are second in the Bundesliga points table with 63 points from 30 matches, could cut down the seven-point gap with leaders Bayern Munich to five with a win at the Esprit Arena. Bayern hosts Monchengladbach later in the day. Dusseldorf are currently struggling with a relegation battle and are placed third from the bottom. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Dusseldorf vs Borrusia Dortmund match, please scroll down for all information.

Dortmund will miss Dan-Axel Zagadou and Mahmoud Dahoud both of whom are ruled out for the remainder of the season but Erling Haaland could be available for the game. Captain Marco Reus is also recovering quickly but will not be fit enough for this clash. For Dusseldorf, Oliver Fink and Zack Steffen are both ruled out through injury while Adam Bodzek is suspended. Kaan Ayhan and Dawid Kownacki are, however, available.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Roman Burki (DOR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthias Zimmermann (DUS), Lukasz Piszczek (DOR) and Achraf Hakimi (DOR) should selected as the three defenders.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin Stoger (DUS), Valon Berisha (DUS), Julian Brandt (DOR) and Thomas Delaney (DOR) can be selected as the three defenders.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jadon Sancho (DOR) Rouwen Hennings (DUS) and Erling Haaland (DOR) will form the three-man forward line.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR), Matthias Zimmermann (DUS), Lukasz Piszczek (DOR), Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Kevin Stoger (DUS), Valon Berisha (DUS), Julian Brandt (DOR), Thomas Delaney (DOR), Jadon Sancho (DOR) Rouwen Hennings (DUS) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland should be appointed as the captain. He is returning from a short injury layoff and will be eager to get back to scoring again. Jadon Sancho (DOR) or Rouwan Hennings (DUS) can be made the deputy captain of this fantasy team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2019-20 Dream11 Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Tips DUS vs DOR DUS vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Dusseldorf Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction
You might also like
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match
Football

MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Football

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match
Football

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match
Erling Haaland, Marco Reus Return to Borussia Dortmund Training, Norwegian Likely to Feature Against Dusseldorf
Football

Erling Haaland, Marco Reus Return to Borussia Dortmund Training, Norwegian Likely to Feature Against Dusseldorf
SEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Football Match
Football

SEV vs RB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga Football Match
Borussia Dortmund & Hertha Berlin Kneel on One Knee as to Mourn George Floyd’s Death, Home Team Dons Black Tees Ahead of Bundlesiga 2019-20 Tie (See Pics)
Football

Borussia Dortmund & Hertha Berlin Kneel on One Knee as to Mourn George Floyd’s Death, Home Team Dons Black Tees Ahead of Bundlesiga 2019-20 Tie (See Pics)
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement