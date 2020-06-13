DUS vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match

Borussia Dortmund will eye a comfortable win when they travel to Dusseldorf for their next Bundesliga 2019-20 clash. Dortmund, who are second in the Bundesliga points table with 63 points from 30 matches, could cut down the seven-point gap with leaders Bayern Munich to five with a win at the Esprit Arena. Bayern hosts Monchengladbach later in the day. Dusseldorf are currently struggling with a relegation battle and are placed third from the bottom. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the Dusseldorf vs Borrusia Dortmund match, please scroll down for all information.

Dortmund will miss Dan-Axel Zagadou and Mahmoud Dahoud both of whom are ruled out for the remainder of the season but Erling Haaland could be available for the game. Captain Marco Reus is also recovering quickly but will not be fit enough for this clash. For Dusseldorf, Oliver Fink and Zack Steffen are both ruled out through injury while Adam Bodzek is suspended. Kaan Ayhan and Dawid Kownacki are, however, available.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Roman Burki (DOR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthias Zimmermann (DUS), Lukasz Piszczek (DOR) and Achraf Hakimi (DOR) should selected as the three defenders.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin Stoger (DUS), Valon Berisha (DUS), Julian Brandt (DOR) and Thomas Delaney (DOR) can be selected as the three defenders.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jadon Sancho (DOR) Rouwen Hennings (DUS) and Erling Haaland (DOR) will form the three-man forward line.

Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Roman Burki (DOR), Matthias Zimmermann (DUS), Lukasz Piszczek (DOR), Achraf Hakimi (DOR), Kevin Stoger (DUS), Valon Berisha (DUS), Julian Brandt (DOR), Thomas Delaney (DOR), Jadon Sancho (DOR) Rouwen Hennings (DUS) and Erling Haaland (DOR).

Dortmund striker Erling Haaland should be appointed as the captain. He is returning from a short injury layoff and will be eager to get back to scoring again. Jadon Sancho (DOR) or Rouwan Hennings (DUS) can be made the deputy captain of this fantasy team.

