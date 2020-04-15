East Bengal Chief Debabrata Sarkar Drops Major Hint on Potential ISL Switch

East Bengal FC Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter/East Bengal)

I-League club East Bengal’s chief Debabrata Sarkar has dropped a major hint on his team’s switch to ISL stating that they are ‘battle ready for any challenge.’ The current I-League season is on the verge of cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic as teams are waiting for the final call by the All India Football Federation. It is understood that the club themselves have written a letter to AFC, to declare the league null and void. ATK and Mohun Bagan Announce Merger, Newly Formed Club to Compete in ISL 2020–21 Season.

Before the suspension of I-League, East Bengal were second on the points table with 23 points from 16 games and with any football action unlikely to take place in the foreseeable future, AIFF are expected to call off the league and declare Mohun Bagan as the champions for this season. As the Bengal side are 16 points clear of their closest rival with four games to go.

There are a lot of rumours of East Bengals making a switch from I-League to the country’s cash-rich footballing competition. Taking advantage of the football break, the club has continued to sign players and have acquired the services of some of the biggest names in Indian football.

When asked if the club’s recent spending has anything to do with their step towards ISL, senior official Debabrata Sarkar said ‘We have already started building a strong team, we are keeping many options open. We are battle ready for any possibility. At the same time, we believe if Mohun Bagan can play in ISL we can do so too,’ as quoted by The Times of India.

Mohun Bagan at the start of the year announced a merger with ISL club ATK, stating that the two teams will play as one from the 2020-21 season. If East Bengal do make the switch it can only be good for the league as another top team from the country will join them.