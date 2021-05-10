Last night at Villa Park, Manchester United registered a 3-1 win over Aston Villa with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani scoring goals in the second half. The three stars led the team to a win and ruined Manchester City's plans to lift the title. After the game, the players from Manchester United took to social media and shared tweets on how delighted they were with the win. Before getting on to the tweets, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both team. Bruno Fernandes Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Scores 25 Goals in Just 48 Matches During Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2021.

So the visitors dominated the possession as they had the ball for 59 percent of the time whereas the rest was handled by the home team. Aston Villa got a good start in the match as Bertrand Traore was the one who scored a goal at the 24th minute of the match. The scoreboard remained unchanged until the 53rd minute of the match when Fernandes converted a penalty into a goal and four minutes later Greenwood contributed. Edinson Cavani chipped in at the 89th minute.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets by players on social media:

Great game, great result. +3 Thanks God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LvwrYrodIb — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) May 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes

Great work boys! We never give up! Bouncing back the United way 💪 pic.twitter.com/FMbmheGHEA — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 9, 2021

Mason Greenwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood)

Edinson Cavani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinson Cavani (@cavaniofficial21)

Dean Henderson

+3!! Well done team!! On to the next!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/H9D4qt3uhn — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) May 9, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Very important win today… we aren’t done yet 🕸 pic.twitter.com/o2jXx8dXcc — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) May 9, 2021

Manchester United is now placed on number two of the EPL 2021 points table with 70 points. Manchester City leads the points table with 80 points in their kitty.

