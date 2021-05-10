Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best signings for Manchester United in recent times. The Portugal star has been blazing guns for the side ever since he has been signed and breaking records seems to be his regular job at the office. Now, here's one more day that Bruno broke and this time he went on to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Here's how! So Bruno converted a penalty into a goal at the 52nd minute of the EPL 2021 match against Aston Villa. With this, he scored 25 Premier League goals during the game and that too within 48 matches. Harry Maguire Injury Update: Manchester United Captain Out of Leicester City Match After Hurting His Ankle, Club To Assess Damage After Scan.

Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo took 112 games to mark his 25 Premier League goals. Talking about the match, Manchester United won the game 3-1 at Villa Park and ruined Manchester City's plan for winning the title. Manchester United dominated the possession by 59 percent and the rest was held by the home team. Had Manchester United lost the game last night City would have lifted the EPL 2021 title.

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 112 matches to score his first 25 Premier League goals for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes has done it in 48 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/i2JxGjzNR8 — centredevils (@centredevils) May 9, 2021

The other goal contributors for Manchester United were Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani at the 56th and 87th minute respectively. Manchester United is now placed on number two of the EPL 2021 points table with 70 points and City is one number one with 80 points in their kitty.

