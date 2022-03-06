Barcelona will travel to take on Elche in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche as both teams aim for maximum points for the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga live streaming details can scroll down below. Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2021-22: Los Blancos Extend Lead At Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona are in great form and enter the game on a five-match unbeaten run in the league. Xavi's men have performed well in recent encounters and after struggling to score initially, have managed to get among the goals. Meanwhile, Elche have won two of their last five games in the league and will be hoping to cause an upset.

When is Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Elche vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Elche vs Barcelona, live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Elche vs Barcelona, clash.

