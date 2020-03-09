Emre Can Reveals He Rejected Manchester United for a January Transfer to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus

Emre Can (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Germany international Emre Can, who swapped Juventus for Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window has revealed that he rejected Manchester United and two other Premier League clubs for a move back into the Bundesliga. The 26-year-old had struggled for game time at Turin ever since moving there from Liverpool and was also excluded from Juventus’ Champions League squad for the 2019-20 season, meaning even if he played his appearances will be limited to Serie A league and domestic cup competitions. Can, of course, was left frustrated after being left out of the club’s European squad and didn’t hide his feelings of seeking more game time elsewhere. And according to the player, United were one of the three Premier League clubs looking to get his signature but he had his mindset in Dortmund and in Germany. Borussia Dortmund Starlet Erling Braut Haaland Beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Reach 40 Goal For the Season.

Can, who came through the academy ranks at Bayern Munich before signing for Bayern Leverkusen and eventually moving to Liverpool in the summer of 2014, initially signed for Dortmund on a season-long loan deal but the transfer was made permanent after his first game for the club in which he scored. He signed a four-year deal with the German club that runs till 2024 but Can could have moved to the Premier League earned more while also playing more competitive football.

But according to him, a return to England was impossible due to his Liverpool history. Can, who played 115 times in five seasons for the Reds, ruled any possible transfer to the three clubs, including Manchester United that came calling. "I had three offers from the Premier League alone, including from Manchester United, but I didn't think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past,” the midfielder was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"I have always had an extreme sympathy for BVB. I wanted to go to a club for which I can be important where I am needed. That’s the case in Dortmund. Borussia suits me well - and vice versa,” he added. Can has settled well at Die Schwarzgelben and also scored his debut goal in the club’s 3-4 loss against his former side Bayer Leverkusen. He has started all of his six games at Dortmund and has helped the club go a five-match winning run, including the 2-1 Champions League victory over PSG in the 1st leg of the round of 16 tie.