Lionel Messi’s latest transfer updates have linked the Barcelona star to the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG ) at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, however, has hinted that he could remain at Barcelona for next season as well despite the financial situation at the club not in a good shape. "I'm sorry about everything. I always said it. Barcelona is my life. I've been here since I was 13 years old," Messi told La Sexta while opening up on his Barcelona-exit request earlier this year. Lionel Messi Praises Cristiano Ronaldo, Says CR7 Stands Out in Football.

Messi revealed that all is well currently within the club."Well, the truth is that today I'm fine, it's true that I had a very bad time over the summer because of how the season ended," Argentine star footballer added.

Messi went on to add, “I feel everything for this shirt. Barca is my life. I have been here since I was 13 years old, I have lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina and the club gave me everything as a person. I have a love relationship for what I have lived since I arrived here. My children were born here too. For this reason, it is a difficult time for the club, as it is for everyone, but from what we know The club is really bad (financially), really bad ... it’s going to be difficult to return where we were." Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Mauricio Pochettino Wants Barcelona Star At PSG.

"I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season, if I would not be breaking what I told you now, the important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things," he added.

The Catalan giants are currently on the fifth place on the La Liga 2020-21 points table and are eight points behind Atletico having played a game extra. Barcelona and Messi will be next in action against Eibar at Camp Nou on December 29.

