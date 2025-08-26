The English Premier League 2025-26 has commenced and in the second gamweek, fans saw some edge of the seat thrillers and some unexpected results as well. The matchweek started with Chelsea securing a dominating win over West Ham United. It looked like West Ham can give a tough competition to Chelsea but the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 champions came back strong. Arsenal secured a massive win against Leeds United as well. Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace powering Gunners to a win. Manchester City got outplayed by Tottenham Hotspur, who had a flying start to the season with two wins in two games. Manchester United failed to register first win while Liverpool secured a narrow victory against Newcastle United in a thrilling match. Premier League 2025–26: Arne Slot Hopeful Alexis Mac Allister Will Be Fit for Liverpool’s Upcoming Clash Against Arsenal.

All the title contenders of Premier League 2025-26 will face a stern test in the upcoming matchweek. Manchester United, who are still searching for their first win, will have to play against Burnley. Chelsea will be the team to the play the first match again and they will take on Fulham, eying a winning streak. So will Tottenham Hotspur as Thomas Frank will not want his team to lose momentum when they take on Bournemouth. Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will have to play without Anthony Gordon when they will clash against Leeds. The big matches are on Sunday with Manchester City will eye to get back to winning ways when they play against Brighton. The biggest match of the matchweek will be Liverpool vs Arsenal on August 31, Sunday. The PL 2025-26 matchweek 3 kicks off on August 30, Saturday. Read below to see all 10 fixtures of all 20 teams in the competition. Premier League 2025–26: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon Apologises to His Teammates and Fans for Red Card vs Liverpool.

Matchweek 3 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, August 30 Chelsea vs Fulham 12:30 17:00 Saturday, August 30 Manchester United vs Burnley 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 30 Sunderland vs Brentford 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 30 Wolves vs Everton 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 30 Leeds vs Newcastle United 17:30 22:00 Sunday, August 31 Brighton vs Manchester City 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 31 Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 31 Liverpool vs Arsenal 16:30 21:00 Sunday, August 31 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 18:30 11:00

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 points table following two wins. They have a good goal difference following a big win in the last match. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also have two wins in two games. Wolves and West Ham have failed to register first points and are currently at the bottom of the table. They will look to get out of the relegation zone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).