There have been a lot of reports surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's current situation at Manchester United with a majority of them linking the forward to a move away from the club. But new head coach Erik ten Hag has given his verdict on the situation and has clearly stated that the player is not for sale. The same has been Manchester United's stance on this issue after reports emerged that the five-time Ballon d'Or champion has asked to leave the club. Ronaldo has not joined the Manchester United team for their pre-season games, citing family reasons. Paul Pogba Transfer News: Juventus Announce Arrival of French Midfielder from Manchester United

"We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation him and had a real good talk," ten Hag said when asked about rumours of Ronaldo leaving the club. Doubts of the Portuguese star's future at Old Trafford grew after Manchester United failed to secure a spot in the next season's Champions League. Additionally, Ronaldo was reportedly left frustrated due to Manchester United's lack of inactivity in the transfer market. The club has signed just one player--Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and has been linked to a number of players, namely Frenkie de Jong and the Ajax duo of Lisandra Martinez and Antony.

Ronaldo was linked to a move to joining Chelsea after his agent Jorge Mendes met new club owner Todd Boehly. There were reports suggesting that Bayern Munich were interested in signing Ronaldo as a replacement for wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).