Everton and Liverpool are all set to take on each other at Goodison Park where the Reds would look forward to sealing a win. The Reds are quite close to winning their first English Premier League Trophy for the first time in 30 years. Now in this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match below. So talking about the hosts they have a luxury of presenting the full squad as according to Jurgen Klopp, no players are injured apart from Xherdan Shaqiri, who is still struggling with the same. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Marcus Rashford for Social Work During COVID-19 Pandemic.

The best part is that Mohmed Salah and Andy Robertson has made a comeback in the squad which is some good news for the fans of the Liverpool. Team Reds on number one of the EPL 2019-20 points table and has a lead of 22 points over Manchester City who are placed on number two with 60 points. The Reds have 82 points. Liverpool would want to wrap up their league in style.

Everton has however not had a great season far in the EPL 2019-20 and they have been winless in the last 18 games against the Reds. Yerry Mina would be missing out on the match due to a thigh injury. Ancelotti also won't able to join the squad. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-ups of the squads below:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Origi

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Bernard, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).