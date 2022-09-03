Everton will look to register their first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season when they take on city rivals Liverpool. The clash will be played at Goodison Park in Merseyside on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Premier League 2022-23 Deadline Day Transfers: Here is the List of Top Players Who Joined the English Teams This Summer.

Everton have had a difficult start to their campaign as they were winless after five games. Frank Lampard's men have drawn their last three games but are searching for their first win. Meanwhile, Liverpool are starting to find their feet and have won back-to-back games and are looking to build on that.

When is Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Goodison Park. The game will be held on September 03, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool match.

