FA Cup 2023–24: Liverpool Breezes Past Norwich City, Manchester United Fights Hard for Win Over Newport County

Football IANS| Jan 29, 2024 10:09 AM IST
Kobbie Mainoo Celebration after scoring goal for Manchester United (Photo Credit: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers put their names in the hat for the last-16 of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Watford and Southampton will need a replay. Manchester United made hard work of their 4-2 win away to League Two (fourth tier) Newport County, who fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United 2-0 up in just 13 minutes, reported Xinhua. Bryn Morris and Will Evans pulled Newport level. Antony put United back ahead with 21 minutes to play, but the result was in the air until the 94th minute when Rasmus Hojlund netted a fourth goal. La Liga 2023–24: Girona FC Returns to Spanish League Lead With 1–0 Win at Celta Vigo.

The news that coach Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season didn't affect Liverpool who won 5-2 at home to Norwich City, with goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers put their names in the hat for the last-16 of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Watford and Southampton will need a replay. Manchester United made hard work of their 4-2 win away to League Two (fourth tier) Newport County, who fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put United 2-0 up in just 13 minutes, reported Xinhua. Bryn Morris and Will Evans pulled Newport level. Antony put United back ahead with 21 minutes to play, but the result was in the air until the 94th minute when Rasmus Hojlund netted a fourth goal. La Liga 2023–24: Girona FC Returns to Spanish League Lead With 1–0 Win at Celta Vigo.

The news that coach Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season didn't affect Liverpool who won 5-2 at home to Norwich City, with goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

On Saturday, Luton Town, Brighton, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Maidstone United qualified for the last 16, with Maidstone from the National League South - the sixth tier of the English game, winning away to Ipswich Town (second in the Championship) to make the biggest Cup upset of all time.

