Augsburg (Germany), Jan 28 (AP) Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman tore left knee ligaments against Augsburg in the Bundesliga and will be out for weeks.

Coman suffered a torn MCL, Bayern said in a statement on Saturday.

"A real blow,” sporting director Christoph Freund said.

The France forward was hurt seconds before teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost.

He was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Bayern won 3-2.

Coach Thomas Tuchel is dealing with a range of injuries to key players.

Forward Serge Gnabry has not played for more than a month with an injury to a tendon connected to his adductor muscle, while defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Konrad Laimer picked up muscle injuries on Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich hurt his shoulder in the same game. Backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz and right back Bouna Sarr were also out.

Central defender Kim Min-jae and right back Noussair Mazraoui are on international duty with South Korea and Morocco respectively.

Bayern appears close to completing a deal to sign Galatasaray right back Sacha Boey, who would give Tuchel more options in defense. AP

