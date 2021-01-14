FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on January 14, 2021 (Thursday). The teams have met each other seven times in ISL and The Gaurs boast a superior head-to-head record over their rivals having won four, lost two and drawn one of their seven encounters. FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both teams have the playoff spot in their sights and could take a huge step towards it with a win. FC Goa won the first meeting between the two teams this season and will be hoping to do the same. Meanwhile, The Gaurs sit in the fourth spot on the table, but Jamshedpur with just two points, could overtake them with a win, and also a chance to take a giant leap up to third in the standings. So before the teams face each other, here are the match results of the last five matches between them. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - December 23, 2020 – Goa Won 2-1

FC Goa had the better of the possession and the shots in the game but had to wait to make their domination count. Stephen Eze put Jamshedpur in front just past the half-hour mark but a late brace from Goa top-scorer Igor Angulo meant the Gaurs left with all three points from the match.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – February 19, 2020 – Goa Won 5-0

The Guars completely outplayed Jamshedpur on the night. Ferran Corominas opened the scoring in the first half. Goa then turned on the style in the second period as Hugo Boumous’ brace and goals from Mourtada Fall and Jackichand Singh took them to a commanding win.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – November 26, 2019 – Jamshedpur Won 1-0

The game was a cagey affair and was decided by an early strike from Sergio Castel. FC Goa had the lion’s share of possession but failed to make many inroads and Jamshedpur’s defence stood strong throughout while forwards made their chance count.

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC – January 28, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

The meeting ended in a stalemate with none of the sides creating many goal scoring opportunities. Goa dominated the ball and had more attempts on goal but most of them didn’t find the target. In the end both the teams looked happy to end the match in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – November 1, 2018 – Jamshedpur Won 4-1

The Mariners dominated the match from the first whistle. Soosairaj opened the scoring for the home side in the 17th minute but Edu Bedia equalised for the visitors just after the half-hour mark. Jamshedpur then blew Goa away with three second-half goals.

