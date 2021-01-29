The ISL 2020-21 fixture offers us yet another interesting tie between Goa FC and SC East Bengal which will be held later this evening. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you our choice of defenders, goalkeeper, midfielders and forwards for the game which will help you build your Dream11 team, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The last time the two teams faced each other in the ISL 2020-21 earlier in January 2021, the match ended with 1-1 draw. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Devendra Murgaokar from FC Goa and Bright Enobakhare from SCEB netted goals for their respective sides. So not much can be concluded about who could have an upper hand in this game, considering their previous meeting. However, keeping in mind their recent form, the Gaurs are actually the favourites for winning the game. FC Goa is placed on number three with 20 points. The team has won five games out of 13. With three loses and five draws, the Gaurs are quite well placed as compared to their opponents.

On the other hand, SCEB has only won a couple of games and have lost five. Remaining games have ended with a draw. With this, they are placed on number 10 of the points table with 12 points. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

FCG vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) must be your keeper for this game.

FCG vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Saviour Gama (FCG), Sarineno Fernandes (FCG), Narayan Das (SCEB) and Daniel Fox (SCEB) must be your defenders.

FCG vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Surchandra Singh (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Edu Bedia (FCG) and Jorge Mendoza (FCG) must be your midfielders.

FCG vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) should be selected as the forward for your team.

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be picked as the captain of your team while Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) can be selected as the vice-captain of your FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

