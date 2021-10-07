Ferran Torres scored a brace against Italy at the San Siro and led Spain to a 2-1 win in the UEFA Nations League 2020–21 semi-final match. He scored goals in 17th and 45th minute and led the team to 2-0. Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a goal at the 83rd minute of the match but this couldn't save Italy from the disaster of losing out the game. Ferran Torres took to social media and posted a picture of himself on social media. Talking about the match, Italy handled the possession for 75 per cent of the match. Ferran Torres' Brace Leads Spain to a 2-1 Win Over Italy in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Semi-Final, Watch Goal Highlights.

The rest was handled by Spain. Italy made 816 passes during the game whereas, Italy made 274 passes in the match. Spain had a passing accuracy of 92 per cent whereas, Italy had a passing accuracy of 80 per cent. Spain took 13 shots out of which four of them landed on target whereas, Italy took eight shots out of which five of them landed on target. Now, let's have a look at the post by Ferran Torres.

With this, Italy's unbeaten run of 37-match against Spain comes to an end. After the match, Spain manager Luis Enrique hailed the team for their near-perfect performance. '"The key was perhaps that we are capable of playing the way we always do, that is the key to this game," Luis Enrique told RAI Sport.

