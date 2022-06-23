Lionel Messi is currently having a great time of his life as he spends his off-season break holidaying with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on the island of Ibiza. The famous couple is on a summer vacation with their three sons, Mateo, Ciro and Thiago. Messi's former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas has also joined the Argentinian with his family in the Spanish island. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Semedo Take Sauna Bath, CR7 Shares Shirtless Photo on Instagram.

The two former La Masia products are spending their summer break together with their wives and children after the completion of the 2021-22 season as they still maintain their close friendship even after departing Camp Nou.

The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner, who now lives in Paris with his family, courtesy of his transfer to Paris Saint-German from Barcelona in the last year's summer transfer window, left for Ibiza with his wife, Antonela and three kids to revive himself before the pre-season campaign kicks-off. Cristiano Ronaldo Holiday Photos: CR7 in 'Vacation Mode’ During Summer Break, Posts Shirtless Pic on Instagram.

Here are the social media posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Another Picture

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela, Cesc Fabregas and his wife Daniella Semaan. pic.twitter.com/aQ2JVOeDBL — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 21, 2022

According to multiple reports, a beautiful big yacht worth $65,000 per week has been rented for a comfortable stay. In her latest Instagram post, Messi's wife, Antonela has given a glimpse of how she and Messi are spending their luxurious holidays in Ibiza. Many posts are also circulating on social media in which Fabregas and Messi can been seen together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).