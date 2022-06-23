Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of himself with his friend Jose Semedo in his latest Instagram post while spending vacation in Mallorca, Spain. In his latest Instagram post, he was seen sitting shirtless in Sauna with Semedo. The post in English reads, "We spend a lot of time on urgent tasks, when we should be focusing on important tasks! 😉 MLR."

Check out Cristiano's Instagram post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)