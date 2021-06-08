France and Bulgaria meet in the international friendly match. France defeated Wales 3-0 in their last outing and will be looking to continue their momentum. Bulgaria, on the other hand, come into the game with a 0-1 defeat against Russia. Meanwhile, if you are looking for France vs Bulgaria live streaming online and live telecast in India, continue reading. Euro 2020, Group F: A Look at France's Strength, Weakness and Chances At This Year's European Championship.

France start as favourites to win this clash as they lead the overall head-to-head. In 22 games between these two sides, France has won ten while Bulgaria eight. Four matches between these two sides have ended in draws.

When Is France vs Bulgaria Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

France vs Bulgaria international friendly match will be played at the Stade de France on June 08, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night) and it is scheduled to start at 12:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast And Free Online Streaming Of France vs Bulgaria, 2021 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch France vs Bulgaria international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will provide the telecast of the friendly match. Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of France vs Bulgaria international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

