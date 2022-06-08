Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jing as Barcelona are open to selling the midfielder. After the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager, the Premier League outfit are looking to sign the Dutch superstar but are yet to reach an agreement with either Barcelona or the player. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Barcelona Star Refuses To Discuss Manchester United Rumours.

According to a report from De Telegraph, Barcelona are open to selling Frenkie de Jong. The Catalan club are in a dire financial situation and will part ways with the Dutch midfielder if the correct price is offered. Manchester United are tipped as the favourites to sign him.

Barcelona consider the midfielder to be a valuable asset to the team but are also aware of their financial situation. Frenkie de Jong is yet to completely shine with the club and the Catalans know that he could be one of the most expensive sales in the club's history, helping them in their current circumstances.

As per the report, Frenkie de Jong is valued at 112 million euros. However, the fee could be a bit much for other clubs but Barcelona are willing to negotiate with the teams interested in signing the Dutch international.

Manchester United are interested in the player after the appointment of Erik ten Hag, who worked with him during their Ajax days. However, Frenkie de Jong reportedly wants Champions League football and has reservations about joining the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag has some convincing to do to get Frenkie de Jong, who is a top priority at the moment, to join the Red Devils. The Dutch international shined under the manager, leading Ajax to the Champions League semifinals in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).