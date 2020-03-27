From Cristiano Ronaldo's First Goal for Bianconeri to His Gravity-Defying Header Against Sampdoria, Check out Five Best Goals of CR7 for Juventus (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus after breaking a nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid. He signed a contract with Juventus and has been blazing guns with the Bianconeri for a reported sum of 112 million euros. On many occasions, Cristiano Ronaldo has single-handed won matches for Juventus and has often become a trending name on social media. Whether it’s his first goal for Juventus against Sassuolo for his recent gravity-defying header, Sampdoria, CR7’s has always grabbed headlines for his net. Now, let’s have a look at the five best goals of Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal for Juventus against Sassuolo

After playing three games for Juventus, the former Real Madrid player scored a goal for Juventus against Sassuolo. Ronaldo fans could not keep calm as he scored his first goal in Italy which was scored in September 2018. The Bianconeri won the game 2-1. Check out the video below:

Ronaldo Vs Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo goal and VAR celebration pic.twitter.com/V02qBA6sqW — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Xinho Sujo mas com mãos lavadas ♥ (@MiraiCarapeto) August 31, 2019

Now, this was yet another goal which went on to be trending on social media Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus played against Napoli in 2019. Not the just the amazing goal, but Ronaldo’s gesture of mocking at VAR also went on to be the trend on social media.

Juventus Against Sampdoria

Ronaldo just casually defying gravity 🤯🤩pic.twitter.com/tO5flltAjc — Goal (@goal) December 19, 2019

This goal was undoubtedly one of the best goals at Juventus. Ronaldo jumped 2.56 meters in the air to get the header against Sampdoria. The goal was scored against Sampdoria and was also special as this is the first time that the former Real Madrid man has scored in five consecutive league games for Juventus. The goal even produced a lot many memes.

10th goal against SPAL

Happy to have helped the team on another important win!👍🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kH60tafhxi — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 24, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a unique record as he scored the 10th goal for Juventus. The Bianconeri was playing against SPAL when CR7 achieved this record. Check out the video below:

Juventus vs Parma

Once again Ronaldo’s header came into play when he scored a goal against Parma. Ronaldo scored a couple of goals in the match which was held at the backyard of the Bianconeri. The match ended with 3-3 but Ronaldo netted a couple of goals in the game.

The Juventus forward is currently in Madeira to see his ailing mother and hasn’t come back to Italy amid the outspread of the coronavirus. With the pandemic situation created across the globe, Serie A also has been postponed for a while. Feel free to add on to the list by commenting below.