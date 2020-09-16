Gareth Bale is looking for a way out of Real Madrid after seeing his game-time considerably reduced at the Spanish club and his former club is among the favourites. Injuries and lack of form have hampered the Welshman’s past few seasons in Madrid and a fall out with manager Zinedine Zidane has seen him being left out of the Los Blancos squad on several occasions. Gareth Bale Transfer News Latest Update: Tottenham Hotspur to Beat Manchester United in Signing Real Madrid Star.

Gareth Bale has been out of favour at Real Madrid for quite some time now but the 31-year-old was content on seeing out his contract with the club. However, the Welsh payer has had a change of mind and wants to play regular football and is looking for a new club with Tottenham Hotspur being tipped as the front-runners to sign him. Gareth Bale Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid Star Wants To Leave Spanish Club.

Gareth Bale, who played only 16 games for the record Spanish champions, is in contact with Spurs over a possible transfer, as confirmed by his agent. ‘Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking [Spurs, Real and Bale's camp]. It's where he wants to be’ Jonathan Barnett told BBC Sports Wales.

Gareth Bale rose to footballing stardom at Tottenham Hotspur after joining the north London side from Southampton in the summer of 2007. Starting out as a fullback, Bale was moved to the wing by Harry Redknapp and it is where the Welshman made his mark on the Premier League.

The Wales international quickly became a key figure at White Hart Lane and was recognized as a global superstar following his exploited in the 2012-13 season where he scored 26 goals, including 21 in the English league.

Gareth Bale won both the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year that season, also adding the FWA Footballer of the Year Award to join Cristiano Ronaldo to become only the second player to win all three honours in the same season.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the Wales international after Real Madrid reportedly lowered his transfer fee to £18.9 m due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils have identified Jadon Sancho as their main summer target but are open to signing Gareth Bale on a year-long loan as an alternative to the Borussia Dortmund star.

